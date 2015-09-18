MCC Festival for World Relief returns to Tradex

Shoppers check out interesting items during last year's MCC Festival for World Relief at Tradex.

The Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Festival for World Relief takes place today (Friday) and tomorrow at Tradex in Abbotsford.

The event raises funds for a variety of MCC charitable projects in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The festival includes arts and crafts sales, auctions, kids’ activities and plenty of food.

The event runs 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Highlights on Friday include a children’s auction at 6:30 p.m. and the main auction at 7:30.

Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., with the children’s area opening at 9 a.m. and the auction starting at 10.

Visit mcccanada.ca for more information.