BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collects for local food banks

The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive takes place this weekend in communities across the province, including Abbotsford.

Abbotsford is among the communities taking part in the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive (BCTFD) this week.

Flyers and donations bags were dropped off early in the week at homes throughout Abbotsford.

Residents are invited to fill the bag with non-perishable food items and place it on their doorstep before 9:30 a.m. on collection day – Saturday, Sept. 17.

BCTFD began as an effort by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Burnaby. Now in its eighth year, the project includes dozens of partner organizations and food banks serving some 50 cities throughout the province.

In 2015, more than 440,000 pounds of food were collected by more than 5,000 volunteers. This year, the B.C. drive aims to collect about 600,000 pounds of food in just four hours for local food banks.

To protect against fraud and other abuses, the BCTFD conforms to Food Banks British Columbia’s code of ethics, which specifically means they do not collect or solicit cash contributions door to door.

For information visit bctfooddrive.org