Community of Mt. Lehman hosts annual fall fair

Zoe, Eli and Ella Yeomans were a 'Three Little Pigs' entry in the pet parade held at last year's Mt. Lehman Fall Fair. The annual event returns this Saturday.

The community of Mt. Lehman holds its 31st annual fall fair on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event takes place at Mt. Lehman elementary and the community hall located at Mt. Lehman and Taylor roads. Admission is free.

Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast followed by the opening of the fair at 9:30. There is a pet parade at 10 a.m., opening ceremonies at 10:30 and live stage entertainment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Professional chef Trevor Randle provides cooking demos with tastings on the main stage.

There are also games, a silent auction, a live auction, a craft fair, a produce display, a tea room, a history display, small amusement rides, a petting zoo, and a milking demonstration.

Talented dancers and musicians include the Fraser Valley Community Winds at 11 a.m. and the Prairie Dance Club Band at 4 p.m.

The beer garden opens at 3 p.m. at the hall, and there are food choices throughout the day. A chicken dinner and family social begins at 4 p.m.

For the full schedule, visit www.mtlehmanfallfair.com. More information is also available by calling 604-856-7427.