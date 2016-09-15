- Home
Community
PHOTO: Fun Day for Literacy
Daughters Nayeli and Teija get help from mom Brianna Ogden during the Kiwanis Fun Day for Literacy on Saturday at Mill Lake Park. The event featured a magic showcase, a bicycle rodeo, a dog show and free hot dogs.
