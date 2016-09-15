- Home
Community
PHOTO: Paws for a Cause
The annual Scotiabank and BC SPCA Paws for a Cause Walk was held Sunday at Mill Lake Park. Abbotsford was among 30 communities across the province taking part in the event. Funds raised locally go to the Abbotsford SPCA shelter.
