PHOTO: Paws for a Cause

The annual Scotiabank and BC SPCA Paws for a Cause Walk was held Sunday at Mill Lake Park. Abbotsford was among 30 communities across the province taking part in the event. Funds raised locally go to the Abbotsford SPCA shelter. - John Morrow
— image credit: John Morrow
  • Abbotsford posted Sep 15, 2016 at 3:00 PM
