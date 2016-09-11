- Home
Community
First Flight Program takes children on an amazing ride
Abbotsford Flying Club's 'first flight' program brought over 120 boys and girls to Abbotsford International Airport to experience a flight in a small plane.
The Abbotsford Flying Club's "First Flight program" provides children 7-13 year's of age an opportunity to take to the skies in a small aircraft. 127 pre-registered for Saturday's flights and from the comments it was an amazing experience for those attending.
