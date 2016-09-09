Abbotsford Hospice Society names its new director

Ron Kuehl is the new executive director of the AHS as of Aug. 22.

The appointment was announced by David Turchen, board chair of the AHS, and was made effective on Aug. 22.

“We are extremely pleased as a board to have Ron join us,” Turchen said in a press release. “His extensive experience in not-for-profit organizations and more recently with a national allied health charity will certainly be a great addition to our team.”

Most recently Kuehl served as vice-president for the Canadian Cancer Society, where he was noted for the redevelopment of the organization’s daffodil campaign and the use of a daffodil pin. The campaign has become a signature for the Cancer Society and a national movement across Canada and three other countries. He previously held senior leadership roles with Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and Trinity Western University.

“Having previously lived in the Abbotsford community for many years I am thrilled to be able to join the AHS and make a contribution to the development of a vital Abbotsford charity,” Kuehl said. “I am especially looking forward to building upon the strength of the great partnerships the Abbotsford Hospice Society has with its partner organizations and supporters”.

Since 1986, the AHS has been serving the community through offering bereavement support for family and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones. The Holmberg House is a new 10-bed palliative care and support center the AHS operates. All services are complimentary and the society relies on the generous support of the community to make these compassionate services available.