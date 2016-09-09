SLICE OF LIFE: Sept. 9 to 16

BAHA'I ASSEMBLY

Notable singer-songwriter Shadi Toloui-Wallace will take part in a program on the founding of the Baha’i Faith in Canada – Abdul-Baha’s Visit in 1912, Montreal. The free public program – including music and refreshments – takes place Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Abby Arts Center, 2329 Crescent Way.

DANCES EVERY FRIDAY

The Abbotsford Social Activity Association (ASAA) hosts dances every Friday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at its hall, 33889 Essendene Ave. Cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. The bands for September are: Inner Mild (Sept. 9), Brian Zalo (Sept. 16), Geno Vegas (impersonations from Vegas on Sept. 23) and Sweetwater (Sept. 30).

KIWANIS FUN DAY

The annual Kiwanis Fun Day for Literacy is held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mill Lake Park. The event features a magic showcase, a bicycle rodeo, a dog show and free hot dogs. Admission is free, and there will be prize draws by donation.

WALK OF HOPE

The fifth annual Walk of Hope fundraiser for ovarian cancer research takes place Sunday, Sept. 11 at Ellwood Park in Abbotsford. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10. Info and registration: ovariancanada.org

SCANDINAVIANS MEET

The Scandinavian Club of the Fraser Valley will meet for the season’s first monthly pot luck dinner Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, 33860 Pine St. (corner or Gladys and Pine). Iceland will be featured. Come with your culinary contribution and enjoy the spread of delicious and interesting dishes. Guests, either of Scandinavian ancestry or with an interest in Scandinavia, are welcome. For more information, please call Len at 778-255-6782 or Eigil at 604-870-8601, or email jensenke@shaw.ca.

POETRY READING

The Fraser Valley Poets Society hosts a Blue Moon Reading and open mic night on Monday, Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way). The event also includes a book launch by several poets. Info: fraservalleypoets.com or 604-852-2740

INTERFAITH MEETING

The Abbotsford Interfaith Movement’s next regular meeting is on Sept. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Services, 2420 Montrose Ave. Enter thru back parking-lot door (off Montvue). programs, events and possible projects.

NATURE CLUB

The Abbotsford-Mission Nature Club meets Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Ravine Park Hatchery, 2395 Crescent Way. Peter Scales presents Confessions of a Wayward Marine Biologist. Info: 604-853-4283

ANGER AWARENESS

An Anger Awareness for Dads program begins Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Building, 2420 Montrose Ave. The free sessions run every Wednesday for eight weeks and are hosted by Abbotsford Community Services’ Abby Dads program. Info: abbydads.ca, reg@abbydads.ca or 778-808-3254

GRAND SQUARES

The Abbotsford Grand Squares, a square and round dance club, holds an open house for new dancers on Monday with demonstrations from line and swing dancers, Sept. 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first three sessions are free. The club is open to those 14 years and older, and dancing takes place at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association Hall at 33889 Essendene Ave. Info: David at 604-864-7435.

WOMEN’S CONNECTION

Abbotsford Women’s Connection hosts a Picture Perfect Breakfast on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9:30 a.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Artists Irene Enns and Donna Duvall share their works of art and speaker Brenda Jones shares her journey of “Walking Through Fear.” Cost is $14. Reservations: Joyce at 604-997-5093, Rose at 604-852-8240 or abbyconnectreserva-tions@gmail.com

TELECARE TRAINING

Telecare Crisis and Caring Line offers a volunteer training session starting Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Central Heights MB Church, 1661 McCallum Rd. The training consists of three in-class sessions and 10 online assignments. Visit telecarebc.com for more details or call 604-852-4058.

LEARNING OPEN HOUSE

Abbotsford Learning Plus presents its fall open house sept. 15 at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre, 2499 McMillan Rd., from 10 a.m. till noon. All are welcome at the free event.

VOLUNTEER AGM

Volunteer Abbotsford holds its annual general meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way). Info: 604-557-0938

MCC WORLD RELIEF

The MCC (Mennonite Central Committee) Festival for World Relief will be held Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tradex (1190 Cornell St.). The festival includes arts and craft sales, auctions, kids’ activities, and plenty of food. Info: mcccanada.ca

TERRY FOX FUN

The Abbotsford Terry Fox Run takes place Sunday, Sept. 18 at Tradex (1190 Cornell St.). Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the run starts at 10 a.m. Visit terryfox.org/Run for more information.

ALATEEN MEETS

Alateen, a part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for young people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, whether it’s a parent, sibling or friend. The group meets every Tuesday in Abbotsford at the Home Society (31581 South Fraser Way), starting at 7:15 p.m. Info: 604-855-1942 or 604-826-5100

MOOD DISORDERS

The Mood Disorders Association support group in Abbotsford meets the first and third Thursdays of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Services (2420 Montrose Ave.) It is open to those who have mood disorders such as depression, manic depression, anxiety and panic attacks. Friends and family are also invited. Info: Christine at 604-854-9404

NAR-ANON GROUP

Nar-Anon Family Group meets every Thursday in Abbotsford at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3845 Gladwin Rd., from 7:30 to 9 p.m. This is a 12-step program for those who have been affected by someone else’s addiction.

FOR SEXAHOLICS

Sexaholics Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery for men and women who want to stop their sexually self-destructive thinking and behaviour. Abbotsford SA meets every Saturday at 8 a.m. For information and location, email abbotsfordsa1@gmail.com. See also www.sa.org.

TOPS IN WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-profit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. For information about evening chapters in Abbotsford and Mission, call Jacquie at 604-556-0535. For daytime chapters, phone Peter at 604-702-8338.

CARPET BOWLING

Carpet bowling takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Cost is $1.25. Info: 604-853-5532