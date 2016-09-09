Free dental work available in Abbotsford on Sept. 23

Abbotsford’s Clayburn Dental is out to change lives by offering free smiles to anyone who needs dental work, as they host the latest event with Dentistry From The Heart.

In the past two years, the team at Clayburn Dental, sponsors and volunteers have helped over 200 people from Abbotsford and the surrounding communities in need of dental work – treating patients in need of fillings, extractions and cleanings. They have donated over $70,000 in free dentistry and this year’s event promises to be the largest yet.

Dentistry From The Heart (DFTH) is a national non-profit organization. Founded in 2001 by a dentist in New Port Richey, Florida, DFTH was created to aid those in need, including the growing population of under-insured North Americans. Over 100 million North Americans lack dental insurance and over 29 percent of adults have untreated cavities. Without events like DFTH, dental care isn’t an option for many of the uninsured. To date, DFTH has provided over $7 million in dental care.

“Now more than ever, I know there’s people out there that need our services, but have no means to afford them – whether they’re out of a job, or just don’t have dental insurance. This Dentistry From The Heart event is our way of giving back to the community, and being there for the people who are in need of dental work,” said Hilary Friesen, director of operations at Clayburn Dental.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at Clayburn Dental in Abbotsford. Starting at 8 a.m., the volunteers will treat the first 75 patients, or however many they can service by 5 p.m.

For more information, visit clayburndental.com or the organization’s national website at dentistryfromtheheart.org.