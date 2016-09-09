Family of 14, crammed into RV, lives on the road

The Kellogg Family is set to discuss their life on the road at the Snowbird RV Show and Sale at TRADEX later this month.

Becoming a family of 14 is unimaginable to most, let alone living with that size a family in an RV for 80 percent of the year.

But the Kelloggs, who are coming to Tradex to speak at the Snowbird RV Show and Sale from Sept. 22 to 25, say it’s the best family decision they ever made.

“Before 2012, when we decided to put our home on wheels and road-school our kids, we never even travelled as a family, really, until we went out in the RV,” said mom, coach and teacher Susie Kellogg.

Their 36-foot Georgie Boy Cruise Air Master they purchased in 2012 has served them well, explains Kellogg, who raves about its reliable diesel engine.

“Sure we’ve had to do some cosmetic upgrades over the years, but the important details like the engine, which is diesel, just lasts forever, has never let us down.”

Kellogg maintains her children, who range in age from three to 22, are very close and enjoy being together all the time even at the end of the day when bedtime is the last item on the agenda.

As for family disputes, Kellogg openly admits her clan is not immune. To ensure everyone can resolve their issues, family members have learned how to discuss disagreements and negotiate solutions.

“They’ve learned how to deal with it – how to settle things,” she adds.

Despite their close proximity, Kellogg says she would not trade the RV lifestyle for a more conventional one.

“From the beginning of the day to the end of the day, we’re together all the time and to me, that’s what life is all about,” she said.

Susie’s husband Dan is an independent software engineer and life coach who works from the RV to finance their journey while Susie writes blogs for various outlets including their own website, kelloggshow.com. She works alongside Dan as a life coach as well as teaches her children lessons in reading, writing and math. Kellogg said the rest of the group’s learning comes from their travel journey and the places they visit.

“Our kids are always stepping outside their comfort zone, and they’re also learning that life is not to be lived in a cubicle,” said Kellogg.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Sept. 22 to 24, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. For more information, visit rvshowbc.com.