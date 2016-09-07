VIDEO: Sears National Kids Cancer Ride stops in Abbotsford

The 2016 Sears National Kids Cancer Ride stopped in Abbotsford at the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Sept. 7.

The journey sees 22 cyclists travel across Canada to raise funds and awareness for children living with and beyond cancer.

Participants cycle all the way to Halifax, and are expected to reach their final destination on Sept. 24.

This year marks the ninth time the event has occurred, and over $10 million has been raised and donated in that time period.