Four UFV students earn Premier's International Scholarships

A quartet of UFV students have earned a Premier's International Scholarship, and will study abroad this semester.

For some UFV students, "back to school" means heading off to another country.

UFV students earned four of the 27 scholarships awarded through the Premier's International Scholarships recently.

The students have been awarded between $6,000 and $10,000 each in by the Irving K. Barber British Columbia Scholarship Society for study abroad during the coming academic year.

UFV Premier's International Scholarships recipients for 2016 are:

Taylor Breckles of Abbotsford, who will study arts in Poland

Abeni Steegstra of Chilliwack, who studied global development in Mexico this summer

Jesse Klassen of Abbotsford, who will study fine arts in Poland

Cassandra-Mae O'Shea of Mission, who will study arts in Mexico.

Premier's International Scholarships are funded from the returns on a $15 million endowment fund established by the Province of B.C. for international education. The scholarships are part of the One World International Scholarship Program managed by the Irving K. Barber Society.

"Studying abroad provides students with opportunities to gain experiences that will enrich their lives and build international connections for a lifetime," said Premier Christy Clark. "My best wishes to B.C.'s scholarship recipients as they continue their academic journey."

"Studying abroad can be a transformational experience and is often the highlight of a student's educational journey," said David McGuire, Executive Director of UFV International. "We are extremely proud of these UFV students for not only choosing to take part in an international initiative but for the incredible recognition this award brings. These student winners are walking proof that a study abroad experience need not be a financial burden."

While the Premier's International Scholarships are the largest awards available, students can also qualify for other UFV-specific awards of up to $4,000 for study abroad. A total of 26 UFV students are taking part in the Study Abroad option this fall.