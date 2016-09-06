Home Depot hosts fundraiser for ACS

The Home Depot Canada’s Abbotsford store kicked off its Orange Door fundraising campaign Sept. 1, with all money raised going to Abbotsford Community Services Society.

Customers shopping at the store can donate $2 at the checkout in exchange for an orange paper door. All donations will stay in the community to help Abbotsford Community Services Society provide youth with a safe place to stay and the support to achieve their personal goals.

“Youth homelessness is one of the most urgent social issues in Canada today. Together with our community we’re building a brighter future for young people across Canada – one orange door at a time,” said Jeff Kinnaird, president of The Home Depot Canada in a press release.

The Orange Door Project was established with the goal of eliminating youth homelessness in Canada. One hundred eighty-two Home Depot Canada stores are taking part in this year’s campaign by selling paper orange doors in-store, and by rolling up their sleeves to help local charities complete renovation projects that will help the organizations feel more like home.

The campaign runs from Sept. 1 to Oct. 9. The 10 stores that raise the most money by the end of the campaign will have their donations matched by The Home Depot Canada, with money raised staying in the community to help Abbotsford Community Services Society.