Nagar Kirtan procession underway in west Abbotsford

Nagar Kirtan procession is winding its way through streets in west Abbotsford this afternoon.

Nagar Kirtan (Punjabi) is a Sikh custom involving the processional singing of holy hymns throughout the community. Thousands are lining the parade route as it winds through the streets of west Abbotsford. Affected are Blue Jay Street, Townline Road, Blueridge Drive, Southern and Sandpiper Drives. The festivities culminate back at the temple. Food, martial arts demonstrations, singing and socializing form a large part of today's event.

For a series of pictures from today's event go to: AbbyNews/Flickr.