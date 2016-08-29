- Home
Community
PHOTO: Elizabeth's Wildlife Center
Volunteer Chris watches over an opossum at Elizabeth's Wildlife Centre during the open house on Saturday and Sunday.
Elizabeth's Wildlife Center hosted its annual open house event on Saturday and Sunday at their facility on Verdon Way.
The event allows patrons a chance to see what the center is all about, and participate in face painting, games and snacks.
