- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
PHOTO: Animal Education at Abbotsford's Maan Farms
Brendan Baarski from Freshwater Fish Society shows visitor to Maan Farms the different types of fish.
Abbotsford's Maan Farms hosted its first annual day dedicated to Animal Education on Saturday.
Visitors to the farm had the opportunity to learn about all different types of animals, see live demos, meet some cool guest animals, and get hands on experiences.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.