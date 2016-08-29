  • Connect with Us

PHOTO: Animal Education at Abbotsford's Maan Farms

Brendan Baarski from Freshwater Fish Society shows visitor to Maan Farms the different types of fish. - John Morrow
Brendan Baarski from Freshwater Fish Society shows visitor to Maan Farms the different types of fish.
— image credit: John Morrow
  • posted Aug 29, 2016 at 10:00 AM— updated Aug 29, 2016 at 11:02 AM

Abbotsford's Maan Farms hosted its first annual day dedicated to Animal Education on Saturday.

Visitors to the farm had the opportunity to learn about all different types of animals, see live demos, meet some cool guest animals, and get hands on experiences.

