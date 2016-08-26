Rotary Club of Abbotsford to host President's Night Dinner

The Rotary Club of Abbotsford hosts its annual President’s Night Dinner and Fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Phoenix Lounge, and this year club president Sara Lawson has chosen the theme Goin’ International to align with Rotary International’s presidential theme of Rotary Serving Humanity.

“Over the years, our Rotary Club has been well known for its good work in the community and for long-standing support of organizations such as Abbotsford Hospice Society, Holmberg House and the Abbotsford Food Bank through our Starfish Pack Program,” Lawson said.

This year’s President’s Night will again raise funds for the club’s usual community service projects and activities, as well as fund and support Rotary projects working internationally in countries where children and families suffer from significant poverty, oppression and uncertainty.

Club members recently contributed enough funds to purchase more than 20 wheelchairs that will complete a container shipment bound for Guatemala in February, a project initiated and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Abbotsford-Sumas.

Through this project, Rotarians will also have the opportunity to assist with the first-hand distribution of wheelchairs to the people in need.

Tickets for the President’s Night dinner are $50 and are available by calling Sara at 604-556-9395 or emailing sara_lawson@shaw.ca. Guest are invited to dress in their favourite international attire.

The evening includes international cuisine and entertainment, a trivia contest, a wine raffle and a silent auction.

For more information, visit abbotsfordrotary.com.