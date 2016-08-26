- Home
PHOTO: Jumpstart Event
Paralymic gold medalist Brandon Wagner (left) watches as his shot falls in a pick-up basketball match against Patrick Sullivan, who took up the challenge against the master. The two played during an event on Sunday celebrating the $5,600 raised by the Abbotsford Canadian Tire location for Jumpstart, a charity that helps kids get into sports.
