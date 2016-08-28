Minds in Motion program seeks volunteers

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. needs several volunteers in Abbotsford for the fall session of its Minds in Motion program.

The fitness and social program helps Abbotsford residents who have early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. Participants can enjoy a weekly morning or afternoon session with a friend, family member or care partner.

“It's very rewarding work,” says Danielle Duvauchelle, the society's Minds in Motion coordinator for Abbotsford and the South and East Fraser. "You're enriching the lives of others."

A certified fitness instructor conducts the fitness portion of the program. A facilitator ensures participants are involved in activities, or just enjoying social time and light refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere.

In addition to helping others, volunteers have the opportunity to spend rewarding one-to-one time with participants and see first-hand how people’s lives are enriched by this program.

Some experience working with older adults and basic knowledge of, or experience with, dementia would also be helpful.

Minds in Motion takes place on Tuesdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Clearbrook MB Church, 2719 Clearbrook Rd.

For information on volunteering, contact the Alzheimer Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org.