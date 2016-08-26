SLICE OF LIFE: Aug. 26 to Sept. 2

VICTORY WALK

The Abbotsford Women’s Centre for Adult and Teen Challenge BC holds its annual Victory Walk/Run-athon fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Mill Lake Park. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. See how many times you can go around Mill Lake in 90 minutes. Visit teenchallengebc.com and go to the events page to register or for more information.

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

Abbotsford Baptist Church (33651 Busby Rd.) holds a Clothes2U give-away on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Clothes, toys, linens, diapers, footwear and personal/household items will be given free to those in need. Admission is $1 (free for kids under 12).

ANIMAL EDUCATION DAY

Maan Farms (790 McKenzie Rd.) holds an Animal Education Day on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about different animals, see live demos and visit educational booths. Admission is free.

HOMINUM MEETS

Hominum Fraser Valley meets Monday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. This is an informal discussion and support group to help gay, bisexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. For information and meeting location, call Art at 604-462-9813 or Don at 604-329-9760.

SURVIVOR MEET-UP

The Terry Fox Foundation holds a Cancer Survivor Meet-Up on Monday, Aug. 29 tom 7 to 9 p.m. The location is Clik Cafe Bistro, #100 1910 North Parallel Rd. This is a forum for cancer survivors, friends and family to meet and share stories and motivation. Info: 604-799-2912

INTERFAITH GROUP

The AIM Interfaith group meets Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Abbotsford Community Services, 2420 Montrose Ave.

HEP C GROUP

Positive Living Fraser Valley Society hosts a Hep C group on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at #108A 32883 South Fraser Way. This is a free facilitated drop-in group for anyone diagnosed with hepatitis C. Info: 604-854-1101 or info@plfv.org

BLANKET TIME

Blankets for the Fraser Valley holds its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 1to 4 p.m. at the Abbotsford Co-Op Hall, 32855 Marshall Rd. All are welcome to help put knitted and crocheted blankets together for those in need in Abbotsford. All materials are supplied. Donations of yarn are always appreciated. Info: Nancy Gallagher at 604-504-3713

DANCES EVERY FRIDAY

The Abbotsford Social Activity Association (ASAA) hosts dances every Friday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at its hall, 33889 Essendene Ave. Cost is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. The bands for September are: Inner Mild (Sept. 9), Brian Zalo (Sept. 16), Geno Vegas (impersonations from Vegas on Sept. 23) and Sweetwater (Sept. 30).

STREET ROD EVENT

The Pacific International Street Rod Association hosts a Back to Bradner 45th anniversary event on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Bradner Sports Field, 5305 Bradner Rd. A show and shine runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., following by a wine/poker tour at 11 a.m. A banquet takes place ar Bradner Hall, starting with happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the banquet. Visit pisra.com or call 604-880-1131 for more details.