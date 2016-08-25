Abbotsford Youth Health Centre to move locations

  • Connect with Us

The Abbotsford Youth Health Centre (AYHC) will move to a new location starting at the end of this month.

The centre will move from its current location at 1945 McCallum Rd. to #201-31205 Maclure Rd. (corner of Maclure and Townline).

The clinic, which is open three days a week, will be closed Aug. 25, 29 and 30, and will re-open at the new location on Aug. 31.

The new days and hours of operation are Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays/Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

This is the centre’s fifth location since opening in November 2010.

The AYHC is a free drop-in clinic for youth ages 12 to 24 who need help with anything from the common cold to mental-health concerns.

The centre is a program of Abbotsford Community Services, and in June of this year it was selected to be the Fraser Health region’s pilot site for the B.C. Integrated Youth Services Initiative – a network of health and social services to meet the needs of youth and young adults.

As part of this initiative, the AYHC will move to a new “youth hub” sometime in 2017.

Five “working groups” – space and work flow, branding, youth and family engagement, fundraising and communication – are currently meeting for ideas on how the youth hub should operate.

Anyone interested in joining one of the groups is asked to call Christina Henderson at 604-615-9033.

Visit ayhc.ca for more information on the youth health centre.

