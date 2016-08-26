SPCA holds annual Paws for a Cause Walk

The annual Paws for a Cause Walk benefiting the SPCA takes place in Abbotsford on Sept. 11.

Fighting animal cruelty is as easy as a walk in the park.

Abbotsford is among 30 communities across the province taking part in the Scotiabank and BC SPCA Paws for a Cause Walk.

The local event, benefiting the Abbotsford BC SPCA branch, takes place Sunday, Sept. 11 at Mill Lake Park.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at noon. Participants will be able to enjoy a barbecue, a balloon animal artist, a photo station, games for children and dogs, community booths, a 50/50 draw and prizes.

“This is the largest single event to raise funds to fight animal cruelty in British Columbia,” says Krista Constantineau, BC SPCA manager of fundraising events.

“We are overwhelmed by the participation each year. It’s so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.’s most vulnerable animals.”

Visit spca.bc.ca/abbotsfordwalk to register or for more information.