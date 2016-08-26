Forum in Abbotsford focuses on overdose awareness

International Overdose Awareness Day will be recognized in Abbotsford with a special forum on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way).

The free event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes presentations by Dr. Andrew Larder, chief medical health officer; Mark Goheen, a clinical specialist with Fraser Health; and Dr. John Farley, an infectious disease specialist.

Also making presentations are representatives from the Valley Youth Partnership for Engagement and Respect, the Warm Zone, and Impact Youth and Family Substance Use Services.

To register for the event, email ericat@wrsfv.ca or call 604-746-3301.