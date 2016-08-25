Elizabeth's Wildlife Center hosts annual open house

Elizabeth Melnick shares information about birds with Kayla, 6, during last year's annual open house for Elizabeth's Wildlife Center. The event returns again on Aug. 27 and 28.

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center (32508 Verdon Way) hosts its annual open house on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors can see some of the wild babies and recovering “patients” during a tour of the facility.

The open house also includes train rides for the kids and a tarot card reader.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

The centre cares for hundreds of injured/orphaned wild birds and small animals each year. For more information, visit elizabethswildlifecenter.org