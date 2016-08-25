Alzheimer Society offers free workshop in Abbotsford

"You have dementia”: It's a phrase no one wants to hear from their doctor, yet it's a reality for an ever-increasing number of Abbotsford residents.

Alzheimer's disease is the second most feared disease for Canadians as they age.

To help residents understand this pressing health issue, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings its free workshop, Getting to Know Dementia, to Abbotsford on Friday, Aug. 26.

Participants will receive basic information on dementia and the impact it has on individuals, their caregivers and their support networks.

The introductory session reviews the challenges of receiving a diagnosis of dementia. Participants will learn about the different types of support available throughout the dementia journey, how to begin planning for the future, and strategies for living well.

This session is intended for people experiencing early symptoms of dementia, as well as family members or friends who are currently supporting a person with a recent dementia diagnosis.

The workshop is not intended for the general public or health-care providers.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Registration is required by calling 604-859-3889 or emailing info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias visit alzheimerbc.org