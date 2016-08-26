BeYou Girl trade show designed to boost self-esteem

Sevenoaks Shopping Centre and Big Brothers Big Sisters Canada celebrate the uniqueness of every girl across Canada with the BeYou Girl Trade Show on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sevenoaks (32900 South Fraser Way) and includes interactive programs for all ages.

All events are free and are designed to provide young females better access to developmental tools that will help increase self-esteem, personal growth and self-worth and empower young women who are coming of age in a media- and technology-driven time.

Live entertainment and demonstrations such as yoga and local dance groups will be on site.

Visit various passport destinations such as: journaling stations, mindfulness space, vision boards, healthy skin care consultations, mini makeovers and more. Participants can also enter to win a $500 Sevenoaks gift card.

“We designed our BeYou Girl campaign to reach out directly to young girls in the Abbotsford area to support them during their formative years and encourage them to express themselves and reach for the stars,” said Tricia Schmuland, marketing director of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

A number of local ambassadors will join the trade show to share their stories and encourage girls to get involved in this positive empowerment campaign.

Kristal Barrett-Stuart is a country singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, public speaker, and founder of the Sparkle Project BC.

She leads women in distilling their most important life lessons into resources that can inspire and empower a new generation of female visionaries and leaders.

Also on hand will be Ashley Wiles, founder and Head Coach of Sole Girls, a program for girls to build their confidence, connect with mentors and combine that with a love for physical activity.

Wiles is also a Ironman world championship competitor and mental health advocate.

Visit shopsevenoaks.com for more information, event schedules and registration.