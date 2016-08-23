Young Abbotsford farmers participate in 4H competition at PNE (with gallery)

Abbotsford's Paige Thompson of the 4H Beef Club with her champion steer, which sold for $12,210 at the PNE 4H Competition.

Abbotsford's Paige Thompson had the champion steer at this year's Pacific National Exhibition 4-H Competition, with an impressive $12,210 sale.

The 1,480-pound (671kgs) animal was bought by the Fox and Hound Pub at $8.25 per pound.

Thompson is a member of the Abbotsford 4-H Beef Club. 4-H is an international agriculture youth program which aims to extend agricultural education to rural youth by organizing boys and girls clubs and through "learning and doing." It dates back to Hastings Park in Vancouver to the very first PNE in 1910.

Since its inception, the PNE has supported 4-H in British Columbia, welcoming over 450 young people from 4H clubs from across the province to the Fair for the popular 4-H Festival annually. This year's competitions include beef, dairy, dog, llama, poultry, swine, sheep, rabbit, sewing, crafts, and photography.

The annual 4-H auction marks the culmination of a years' work by the young participants, who raise their project animals from birth, learning important agricultural business lessons by monitoring costs and selling their animal in hopes of earning a profit. The PNE also salutes the many local individuals and businesses who attend the auction annually in support of these future BC farmers.

Full Results from the competition are below:

Beef:

Champion Steer - Paige Thompson of the Abbotsford 4-H Beef Club - sold for $8.25/lb to Fox and Hound Pub. Final selling price: $12,210

Reserve Champion Steer - Amanda McGillivray of Yale County Beef and Lamb Club - sold for $4.25/lb to Bonnetti Meats. Final selling price: $6141.25

Sheep:

Champion Lamb - Shea-Lynn Seaman, from Langley Lamb and Woolcraft - sold for $7.75/lb to Pacific National Exhibition. Final selling price: $1038.50

Reserve Champion Lamb - Sarah Maloney, of the Saanich 4-H Lamb Club - sold for $6.25/lb to Hurstmount Farm. Final selling price: $675

Swine:

Champion Swine - Monica Romeyn of Fraser Valley Beef and Swine - sold for $5.25/lb to Geoffrey and Catherine Kieft. Final selling price: $1443.75

Reserve Champion - Gabriel Camparmo of Pitt River 4-H Swine Club - sold for $5.00/lb to Johnston Packers. Final selling price: $1295

Goat:

Champion Goat - Donovan Perry of the Fraser Valley Footprints 4-H - sold for $7.50/lb to Meadow Valley Meats. Final selling price: $570

Reserve Champion Goat - Darla George of the Pitt River 4-H Swine Club - sold for $7.25/lb to Bonnetti Meats. Final selling price: $471.25