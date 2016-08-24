- Home
PHOTO: Bee Education Day
Judy Campbell shows visitors honeycomb taken from a hive during the 10th annual Family Fun and Bee Education Day on Saturday at Campbell's Gold Honey Farm and Meadery on Lefeuvre Road. The event included opportunities to look at the bee nursery, view marking of the queens, participate in general bee education and trips to the live hive, and view an extraction demonstration.
