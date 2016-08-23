- Home
- News
- Business
- Sports
- Entertainment
- Community
- Opinion
- Lifestyles
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Community
PHOTO: SPCA open house
An inhabitant at the Abbotsford SPCA shelter was ready for visitors on Saturday during the facility's open house. The event included facility tours, a barbecue and information tables. The shelter is located at 34312 Industrial Way.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.