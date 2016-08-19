SLICE OF LIFE: Aug. 19 to 26

ART SHOW

An art show featuring artists Jane Anne Lawson, Darrell Swanson and Jack Ferguson takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 33868 Essendene Ave., from noon to 6 p.m. The show and sale also includes prize draws. Info: 778-347-4440

VICTORY WALK

The Abbotsford Women’s Centre for Adult and Teen Challenge BC holds its annual Victory Walk/Run-athon fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Mill Lake Park. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. See how many times you can go around Mill Lake in 90 minutes. Visit teenchallengebc.com and go to the events page to register or for more information.

FAMILY CELEBRATION

Mosaic Church holds a family celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at 2940 Clearbrook Rd. Pop in between 6 and 9 p.m. for a night of fun that includes face painting, games, food and more.

NAVY LEAGUE

The Central Valley branch of the Navy League of Canada, located at 3900 272 St. in Aldergrove, is recruiting officers for its Navy League program. Call 604-309-5664 to assist as a civilian volunteer or to enroll and become an officer. Free training is provided. Volunteers will be required to complete a screening process, including a criminal-record check.

CLAYBURN MUSEUM

Clayburn Museum (4315 Wright St.) historic site is open every Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. through August. Info: Helene at 604-854-3960

CARPET BOWLING

Carpet bowling takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Cost is $1.25. Info: 604-853-5532

ALATEEN MEETS

Alateen, a part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for young people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, whether it’s a parent, sibling or friend. The group meets every Tuesday in Abbotsford at the Home Society (31581 South Fraser Way), starting at 7:15 p.m. Info: 604-855-1942 or 604-826-5100

FOR SEXAHOLICS

Sexaholics Anonymous is a 12-step program of recovery for men and women who want to stop their sexually self-destructive thinking and behaviour. Abbotsford SA meets every Saturday at 8 a.m. For information and location, email abbotsfordsa1@gmail.com. See also www.sa.org.