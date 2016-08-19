  • Connect with Us

Historic Downtown Abbotsford Car Show underway

11th annual Historic Downtown Abbotsford Car Show underway. - John Morrow photo
— image credit: John Morrow photo
  • posted Aug 19, 2016 at 8:00 AM— updated Aug 20, 2016 at 11:03 AM

The 11th annual Historic Downtown Abbotsford Car Show takes place this Saturday, Aug. 20.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the area of Essendene and Montrose avenues.

The event is free to spectators and features collector vehicles, classic cars and hot rods.

The day begins with a $5 pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. hosted by Legal Grounds Coffeehouse.

Entertainment runs throughout the day on the community stage and includes the Soul Men with their tribute to the Blues Brothers and the band Double Overtime performing your favourites from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

Proceeds go to Matthew’s House, which provides respite care in a homelike environment for children with complex care issues.

Visit downtownabbycarshow.com for more information. Registration is not required for people wanting to display their vehicles.

 

