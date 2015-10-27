Oxygen 'hot yoga' a hit in Aldergrove

Sarah Smith and Linda Luu (at left) are co-owners of the new Aldergrove Oxygen Yoga and Fitness centre, and Jen Hamilton is the creator of the popular Oxygen 'hot yoga and training' franchise.

A "hot" yoga workout trend that is sweeping the country has found a welcome home in Aldergrove.

The Aldergrove franchise of Oxygen Yoga and Training had prospective members lined up down the sidewalk when it opened its doors in mid-July. It set a record for grand opening day sales for the chain, which now has 46 locations across western Canada.

"Our Aldergrove location set a record that day for new members, we were over the Yaletown location's numbers," said Skylar Newton, who owns the Aldergrove location along with his partner Linda Luu and another couple, Sarah and Jamie Smith.

"We have 268 active members, in just six weeks. Now we have to be consistent and keep the quality up."

The facility, located in Aldergrove Village shopping centre alongside Save on Foods, has space for up to 30 members at a time to train in the gym under "far infrared lights." These lights, set in the ceiling, provide radiant heat for the class without having to heat the surrounding air.

Human body tissues normally produce infrared energy, which is used by the body for a number of healing processes. By delivering penetrating warmth to the body, the far infrared in a sauna increases the body’s own infrared energy levels, encouraging a slight rise in body temperature that boosts natural detoxification systems.

The infrared energy can induce up to two times the sweat volume of a traditional hot-air sauna while operating at a significantly cooler air temperature range of 110 to 130 degrees F. The lower heat range is safer for those concerned about cardiovascular risk factors that might be adversely affected by the higher temperatures encountered in old-style hot-air saunas.

Oxygen Yoga and Training is the brainchild of Jen Hamilton, who started out in Maple Ridge in 2012 and has since sold 46 franchises in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Hamilton, who has been practicing fitness since she was 16, came up with the concept of "marrying the two together, yoga and fitness, and keeping it fresh with trends so that people don't get bored with it."

There are a variety of classes offered throughout the day. For example, Hot Power Yoga is open for all levels and uses dynamic Vinyasa flowing sequences that will get your heart pumping.

Bar Flow 1/2/3 incorporates yoga, pilates and movements inspired by dance workouts at the dancers' barre.

Or begin your day by centring your mind and body. with morning Hot Yoga Flow. Mix sun salutations, balance poses, standing poses with strengthening poses and deep stretches.

Newton said he first met Luu at Oxygen when she was training for the Ride to Conquer Cancer and he was getting prepared for a marathon.

"I liked it because it was also fitness-based, with a power core class. I was able to achieve my goals and got a good sweat going," said Newton.

While the yoga aspect has traditionally appealed more to women, he says there is a growing interest among men.

He says the Aldergrove Oxygen is currently offering an introductory unlimited use for a week for $10, so that the public can try it out and see if it suits their needs and tastes.

There are a variety of memberships and passes to choose from. For more information and on-line registration see their website at http://oxygentraining.ca/aldergrove-location/ or call 604-625-1124.