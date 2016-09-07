Abbotsford's Scott Findlay to head IFB

Valley-Wide Financial's Scott Findlay was named the president of the Independent Financial Brokers of Canada on Aug. 30.

The Independent Financial Brokers of Canada (IFB) have elected Scott Findlay to serve as the organization's new president and chairman.

At its annual general meeting in Toronto on Aug. 30, IFB appointed new board members and filled executive positions. Findlay will replace the outgoing chairman John Dargie, who has served on the board for the last five years.

In a statement they released, IFB notes that Findlay has been a long-time member of IFB's board of directors. He is a principal at Valley-Wide Financial, holds a BA in economics from Western University, and is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP).