New condominium project under development in Abbotsford

The former building was demolished this week at the site of a new condominium project called The Residences on Marshall Road.

Work began this week on a new condominium project on Marshall Road.

Excavators were on site as the Boulevard Group undertook the demolition of the existing structure on the future site of the 48-unit project known as The Residences, located at 33553 Marshall Rd., just west of McCallum Road.

Construction trailers have now been moved onto the site, and Boulevard Group president Karen Matty said local residents will witness a flurry of activity over the next year.

“Having only launched for sales two months ago, we are pleased with the success and how quickly these homes are being spoken for,” she said.

J. Floris Construction Ltd., the general contractor for the development, handled the demolition.

Once the site trailers are up, the next step in construction is to establish grades and prepare footings for the buildings.

The property was previously proposed as the location for the 174-unit 28-storey Brio high-rise tower, which did not proceed in 2008 due to a lack of luxury condominium buyers.

The Residences is a six-storey project described on its website as an “exclusive collection of 48 contemporary homes” that are “timeless in design” with “well-thought-out floor plans, light-filled kitchens and large patios and decks.”