Blue Crest Electric receives Torch Award

An Abbotsford business has been named as a recipient of an award from the Better Business Bureau.

Blue Crest Electric Ltd. received the Torch Award in Marketplace Excellence in the small business category. This is the third time that the company has earned the honour.

The Torch Awards began in 1997 as a way to recognize those companies that make big strides in advancing ethics and trust in the marketplace.

This year, 11 businesses from throughout the Lower Mainland were honoured during a gala luncheon at Vancouver’s Diamond Ballroom on June 16.